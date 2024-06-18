Daily news update: Wilgenhof residence report| Zille on Ramaphosa and GNU agreement| Presidential inauguration

In today’s news update, the panel that investigated the Wilgenhof men’s residence at Stellenbosch University dismissed claims by former students, stating that there was no physical violence or humiliation involved during the Nagligte disciplinary process at the residence.

In other news, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Water Affairs and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Senzo Mchunu as the acting Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, June 19, and will be live-streamed on the government website and its various X platforms.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal wind and waves between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday. Get the full weather forecast here.

Zille: DA will not support motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Helen Zille, says the party will not support any motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The decision stems from the government of national unity agreement signed by the party and the African National Congress (ANC) on Friday.

Wilgenhof: Report spotlights Nagligte-KKK-Nazism parallels

The Nagligte disciplinary process is at its essence an ingeniously conceived and choreographed theatrical experience, laden with humour, irony, and secrecy. There is no physical violence or humiliation. None of the costumes or practices of the Nagligte originate from, or are intended to reference, any racist

or white supremacist basis or ideology.

The punishment room with the names of members of the Nagligte against the walls.

This is one of the statements by previous residents (ou-Wilgenhoffers) which were dismissed by a panel that investigated the Wilgenhof men’s residence at the Stellenbosch University (SU).

Presidential inauguration: Road closures, alternative routes and permits for residents

It’s all systems go for Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration after the 71-year-old statesman’s re-election at the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Centre on Friday evening.

The inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa will take place on Wednesday, 19 June at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The inauguration is set to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday 19 June and will be live-streamed on the government website and its various X platforms.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu appointed acting minister of agriculture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Water Affairs and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Senzo Mchunu as acting minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development.

Former minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

“The appointment, which takes effect immediately, follows the election by the National Assembly of Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza as Speaker of the National Assembly,” reads a statement by the Presidency.

Youth Day tragedy: Bay teenagers gunned down by balaclava-clad men

A tavern in Nelson Mandela Bay was rocked by a shock incident which saw two teenagers being gunned down and another three patrons injured on Sunday, 16 June.

Two teenagers were killed in a tavern shooting on Youth Day. Picture: iStock

Police were called to the scene in Bhabhatane Street, Walmer, where the two bodies were found.

Tarry and Snaith positioned for another close-run race to trainer title

It looks like we might see a replay of last season’s photo-finish in the national champion trainer title race – with reigning champ Justin Snaith and former champ Sean Tarry in a head-bobbing duel to the line in the 2023/24 term.

Justin Snaith (left) and Kevin Sommerville at the L’Ormarins King’s Plate in Cape Town earlier this year. Picture: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

Tarry’s notable Tabgold Derby and Oaks double on Saturday switched racing fans’ attention – long fixed on Richard Fourie’s winning jockey record bid – back to the trainers’ battle.

Mngqithi set to sign new Sundowns deal

Indications are that Manqoba Mngqithi will remain with Mamelodi Sundowns, though both parties remain locked in negotiations over a new deal.

Manqoba Mngqithi is set to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, though no deal has officially been signed yet. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mngqithi was reportedly being chased by Kaizer Chiefs but it looks like they have had a change of heart and opted for Nasreddine Nabi.

WATCH: Bryoni Govender jets off to Poland to represent Mzansi at the Miss Supranational 2024

After representing South Africa at the Miss Universe competition last year, Bryoni Govender is once again set to shine on the global stage.

Bryoni Govender to represent South Africa at the Miss Supranational pageant. Picture: Supplied

The Miss SA 2023 first runner-up departed for Poland this past weekend, where she will compete in the 2024 Miss Supranational pageant.

Sex hit parade: Mzansi is a naughty nation

There’s no doubt that sex and sexuality along with fetishes and fantasy has become far more mainstream and acceptable in a post-pandemic environment.

Create a sex bucket list for all your fantasies. Picture iStock

It must have been the years we all spent coupled up with our thoughts and naughty to keep us company, or the chinwags we had with our partners that transported us to extremes. Be that as it may, fetish is here to stay, and a bit of research has shown that South Africans have a taste for sex less ordinary.

