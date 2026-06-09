Zimbabwean group praises president’s rule of law message

Advocacy group welcomes president's declaration that only state agencies can enforce immigration laws, rejecting vigilante action on migration issues.

ZimCommunitySA, an advocacy group representing Zimbabweans residing in South Africa, welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that only state law enforcement agencies, not individuals or groups, can enforce immigration laws.

ZimCommunitySA’s Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said: “The overall thrust of the speech is a strong rejection of vigilante-type responses to migration issues.

“While the president did not directly address the 30 June deadline narrative, the message of the address is clear, in principle. “Immigration enforcement must remain within formal state structures.

Zimbabwean group says Ramaphosa’s message upholds rule of law

“Any attempt to act outside that framework undermines the rule of law.”

Mkwananzi said his organisation was concerned the volatility and rhetoric around migrants was damaging South Africa’s international image and stability.

He noted the president’s intention to send envoys to other countries as part of broader regional engagement on migration, saying South Africa must adopt a more assertive diplomatic posture.