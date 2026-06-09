News

Home » News

Zimbabwean group praises president’s rule of law message

Picture of Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

1 minute read

9 June 2026

06:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Advocacy group welcomes president's declaration that only state agencies can enforce immigration laws, rejecting vigilante action on migration issues.

Zimbabwean group praises president's rule of law message

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

ZimCommunitySA, an advocacy group representing Zimbabweans residing in South Africa, welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that only state law enforcement agencies, not individuals or groups, can enforce immigration laws.

ZimCommunitySA’s Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said: “The overall thrust of the speech is a strong rejection of vigilante-type responses to migration issues.

“While the president did not directly address the 30 June deadline narrative, the message of the address is clear, in principle. “Immigration enforcement must remain within formal state structures.

Zimbabwean group says Ramaphosa’s message upholds rule of law

“Any attempt to act outside that framework undermines the rule of law.”

Mkwananzi said his organisation was concerned the volatility and rhetoric around migrants was damaging South Africa’s international image and stability.

He noted the president’s intention to send envoys to other countries as part of broader regional engagement on migration, saying South Africa must adopt a more assertive diplomatic posture.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa immigration Zimbabwe

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked
News Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in balance as impeachment committee clash erupts over ‘fit and proper MPs’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News