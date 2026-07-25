Mkhwanazi’s mandate extended beyond KZN

As part of strengthening leadership and stabilising command structures, four new provincial commissioners will be announced soon.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s responsibilities have been expanded beyond the province.

On Saturday, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia briefed the country following a meeting of the minister of police, deputies and all community safety MECs (MINMEC). He announced that they unanimously endorsed the Police Reset Agenda, which will be implemented across all the country’s provinces.

Among those is the National Organised Crime Strategy, which will be led by Mkhwanazi. According to Cachalia, the strategy introduces a far more integrated, intelligence-driven and multidisciplinary response to organised crime, illicit economies and violent criminal syndicates operating across provincial boundaries

The MINMEC also resolved to prioritise interventions in 140 high-crime police stations across the country.

“These stations will become the first implementation sites of the Reset Agenda, receiving targeted operational support, enhanced oversight, improved resource allocation, infrastructure upgrades and rigorous performance monitoring. They will serve as demonstration sites where communities begin to experience measurable improvements in policing and service delivery,” said Cachalia.

The Agenda further highlights the involvement of communities as active partners in policing and crime prevention.

“Sustainable safety cannot be achieved through law enforcement alone. Government will therefore strengthen Community Policing Forums and deepen partnerships with civil society, business, traditional leadership, faith-based organisations and organised community structures,” said Cachalia.

Ethical police leadership

The MINMEC further endorsed immediate priorities that will drive institutional renewal and operational improvement across the policing environment and community safety mandate, as championed by provinces, including reforms in the Private Security Regulatory Authority.

“These include strengthening ethical leadership and governance through enhanced integrity systems, rigorous vetting processes, lifestyle audits, stronger accountability mechanisms and decisive consequence management,” said Cachalia.

This amid the arrests and suspensions of law enforcement officials allegedly involved in corrupt activities. These include suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi and suspended Saps sergeant Fannie Nkosi, implicated by witnesses at the Madlanga commission

“Management will continue to strengthen anti-corruption capabilities while reinforcing discipline and professionalism throughout the organisation.

“At the same time, procurement and supply chain reforms are being accelerated in partnership with National Treasury to improve transparency, eliminate opportunities for corruption and ensure that public resources are directed towards frontline policing.”

New provincial commissioners

As part of strengthening leadership and stabilising command structures, four new provincial commissioners will be announced soon.

“This indicates an important milestone in restoring stability, accountability and operational leadership within the organisation,” said Cachalia.

Currently, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape are among the provinces with acting commissioners.

“Over the past two days, the second Police MINMEC Meeting of 2026 has marked a defining moment in the evolution and resetting of policing in South Africa.

“This has not been another routine intergovernmental meeting. It has been a strategic decision-making platform that has institutionalised the implementation of a National Reset Agenda for Policing as the common programme of action of national, provincial and local government.”