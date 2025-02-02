Zipping through traffic: Uber Moto is the new ride in Jo’burg

Uber is revving up Johannesburg with the launch of Uber Moto, its new motorcycle e-hailing service. The service promises a blend of affordability, speed, and convenience.

Currently rolling out in the western suburbs of Johannesburg CBD, the service allows riders to hop on for as little as R18.

In a blog post, the US e-hailing giant announced that Uber Moto is here to tackle the city’s notorious traffic jams, making it the go-to choice for quick trips, meetings, or errands.

And if you’re one of the lucky first 50 000 riders, you’ll enjoy a 35% discount on your first three rides before 31 March 2025.

Uber has implemented some safety measures, including driver screenings, in-app emergency assistance, and helmets for passengers.

How South Africans are reacting

The buzz around Uber Moto is a mix of excitement and caution. While many commuters are all in for the quick, cost-effective way to beat the traffic, others are still unsure about its safety and dependability.

• The good: Riders love the affordable fares and how they help avoid gridlock.

• The sceptical: Some are still concerned about safety and whether they can rely on the service.

Uber Moto is part of a broader effort to address the challenges of traffic congestion in urban areas across Africa. It offers a solution to help with daily commutes and the growing demand for affordable transport. With its arrival in Johannesburg, Uber is expanding its services to meet the demand for quick and cost-effective transportation in South Africa.

