Zulu throne battle: Prince Simakade could take King Misuzulu to ConCourt

Prince Simakade has not lost faith in the judiciary, according to a section of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Simakade could approach the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to challenge the ascension of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

This follows the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturning a previous ruling that had previously deemed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu unlawful.

Ramaphosa formally recognised King Misuzulu under the Traditional Leadership and Khoi-San Act in 2022, after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini.

The recognition was contested by Prince Simakade and Prince Bekithemba kaBhekuzulu.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria initially ruled in their favor in 2023, but the SCA reversed the decision following an appeal by Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu.

Zulu royal family voices concerns

On Sunday, members of the Zulu royal family who support Prince Simakade held a media briefing in Durban, expressing doubts about the SCA’s judgment.

Prince Thokozani Zulu, spokesperson for Prince Simakade, said they rejected the ruling but denied losing confidence in the judiciary.

“The mere fact his Majesty approached the courts to adjudicate on the matter is a clear demonstration that his Majesty does believe in the judiciary albeit under the circumstances that we are being adjudicated on a foreign law,” he said.

Prince Thokozani also argued that South Africa’s customary system is being overshadowed.

“It’s all within the limitations which is in any event not ideal because you can’t the English people being ruled in terms of South African law. That would be frowned upon.”

He questioned parts of Queen Mantfombi’s will that recommended King Misuzulu as heir, calling some sections “lies”.

Prince Thokozani further claimed that traditional protocols were bypassed during King Misuzulu’s ascension, arguing that the May 2021 royal family meeting that confirmed the heir was not properly convened.

He added that they are awaiting legal counsel on whether to approach the ConCourt.

“Depending on the advice of His Majesty’s legal advice, His Majesty will indeed approach the Constitutional Court or any other court in exercising his constitutional right.”

Regarding potential political interference in the royal family, Prince Thokozani warned that such involvement could create lasting divisions.

“We believe that any form of interference is predicated upon certain interests, whether political or economic, particularly in our case.”

Call for royal family mediation

It was previously argued that the 14 May 2021 meeting was convened under false pretenses.

Therefore, Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi asked the courts that the succession battle return to the royal family to restart the heir identification process.

“We have to convene under one roof and engage fundamental issues relating to this issue and that becomes for us a roadmap to true peace,” Prince Thokozani said on Monday.

He also claimed that Prince Simakade has not been invited to a meeting called by King Misuzulu to discuss unity within the family, scheduled for 29 October.

