Reports that ConCourt ordered Zuma to go back to jail are ‘malicious, misleading and hateful’

Reports that the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ordered former President Jacob Zuma to go back to jail are “malicious, misleading and hateful”, says the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The foundation has referred all enquiries surrounding the ConCourt judgment of Zuma’s release on parole to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

The apex court on Thursday dealt the former president another blow when it dismissed the DCS’ leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma must go back to prison.

The ConCourt found the department’s appeal “bears no reasonable prospect of success” and dismissed the application with costs.

The apex court also dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to intervene with costs after he missed the deadline to appeal the SCA ruling.

Zuma not going to jail?

The Zuma Foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said reports of the former president going back to jail are malicious.

“For the record, the media reports that the ConCourt ordered Pres Zuma to ”go back to prison are malicious, misleading and hateful. Fact: The SCA, whose decision has been upheld by ConCourt, actually refused to grant that ridiculous order and referred the issue to the DCS to decide.”

The media reports that the ConCourt ordered Pres Zuma to”go back to prison are malicious, misleading and hateful.

Manyi also said DCS should comment on the ConCourt ruling.

“It was only DCS that appealed the SCA judgment, and President Zuma only applied for leave to intervene as an interested party only if the appeal was to take place.

“Since the ConCourt has refused DCS leave to appeal, the application for leave to intervene naturally falls away as there are no pending proceedings in which to intervene. It is not my intention to hijack the DCS space in the public discourse,” Manyi said.

DCS’ next move

Meanwhile, the DCS said it was studying the ConCourt’s judgment.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is studying the Constitutional Court judgment for the review application in relation to the medical parole placement for the former President, Mr Jacob Zuma. DCS is seeking legal advice and will comment further in due course.” It said.

