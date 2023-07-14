Daily news update: Mkhwebane and Zuma court losses, Zandile Mafe case and Nongoma mayor’s blue light joy ride

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered another big judgment on Thursday, this time dismissing the Department of Correctional Services’ appeal application relating to former president Jacob Zuma‘s release on parole.

The ConCourt dismissed the application with costs as it had no reasonable prospects of success.

Correctional Services national commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale and his department approached the ConCourt after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), in November last year, ordered the former president to return to prison to complete his jail sentence.

Read more: Zuma’s parole: Correctional Services suffers defeat as ConCourt dismisses appeal

WATCH: Zandile Mafe says he did burn Parliament, threatens to do it again

Zandile Mafe, who has been remanded in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison for several weeks, took centre stage in court. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe burst into a rant while appearing in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, admitting that he was responsible for the Parliament fire. He also called the Democratic Alliance (DA) racists and murderers.

Mafe, who has been remanded in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison for several weeks, took centre stage when he returned to the dock.

The court had ordered that a psychiatrist assess him to determine whether he’s able to follow court proceedings and understand the gravity of his charges.

Read more: WATCH: Zandile Mafe says he did burn Parliament, threatens to do it again

Mkhwebane fails to reverse her suspension as ConCourt rules in favour of Ramaphosa

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest bid to return to office has failed, with her term set to end in less than four months.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed Mkhwebane’s application to reverse her suspension on Thursday, eight months after the full bench heard arguments from all parties involved in the matter.

Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June last year, a day after she announced that her office would investigate the president’s conduct regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Read more: Mkhwebane fails to reverse her suspension as ConCourt rules in favour of Ramaphosa

50 shades of blue: New Nongoma mayor revs it up all night with blue light joy ride

New Nongoma mayor Mshangane Clifford Ndabandaba. Picture: Facebook

After toppling Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) veteran Albert Mngcwango from Nongoma Local Municipality’s mayoral seat, Clifford Ndabandaba decided to take his new VIP fleet for a celebratory spin to his rural village in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday, 7 July.

This after Mncwango finally handed over the mayoral fleet after initially disappearing with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Toyota double-cab Legend 50 in late June when he was ousted through an ANC-EFF no-confidence motion.

Read more: 50 shades of blue: New Nongoma mayor revs it up all night with blue light joy ride

Police make breakthrough in KwaNobuhle murders, five suspects nabbed

The Eastern Cape police boss has commended the task team for speedily tracing and arresting the suspects involved in the case. Picture: Supplied

Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the mass shooting in KwaNobuhle township that claimed the lives of six people and left four others wounded.

Five suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects are detained on charges of murder and attempted murder. They are expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court soon.

Read more: Police make breakthrough in KwaNobuhle murders, five suspects nabbed

Tweeps drag Somizi for saying women can control men’s behaviour towards them

Somizi Mhlongo his under fire for saying women can control men’s behaviour towards them. Photo: Instagram @somizi

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo is used to being in the spotlight, and mostly enjoys being the centre of attention.

However, on Wednesday, the Idols SA judge slowly started climbing the Twitter trends ladder, earning himself the No 1 trending spot on Twitter in South Africa on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, the flamboyant personality is trending for all the wrong reasons and Tweeps have been dragging him in the streets of social media for stating his opinion that women can control men’s behaviour towards them.

Read more: Tweeps drag Somizi for saying women can control men’s behaviour towards them

LISTEN: Chiefs and Billiat – is it over and out?

Khama Billiat is no longer a Kaizer Chiefs player. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement on their official website last Saturday about striker Khama Billiat, who is no longer their player after his contract expired on June 30.

Chiefs said that there was a new contract offer on the table, but that they could not get hold of the Zimbabwean attacker, who joined them in 2018, but never hit the heights he achieved with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read more: LISTEN: Chiefs and Billiat – is it over and out?