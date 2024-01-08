Zuma is not expelled from the ANC, says MK

MK Party clears confusion over Jacob Zuma's standing in the ANC.

The MK party has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has not been expelled from the ANC.

This comes after remarks made by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula at an ANC cadre meeting on Sunday that Zuma had not been expelled by the ANC but had “expelled himself.”

Mbalula said the ANC would not take Zuma through disciplinary processes because he was gone already.

According to Mbalula, Zuma was in breach of the ANC constitution by opening his own political party.

ALSO READ: ‘I am Zuma, and Zuma is us’: Former ANC Mayor Vusi Motha on joining MK Party

Zuma will die in the ANC

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told The Citizen Zuma remains a staunch ANC member.

“President J G Zuma stated at the press announcement on December 16 2023 that he is still an ANC member and will die a member of the ANC,” Ndhlela said.

Ndhlela said Zuma will not be attending the ANC’s January 8 proceedings because the celebrations will be led by the ANC’s current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Mystery guest: Why is Zuma bille d to address AAAM gathering?

“As you are aware, President Zuma has been invited to attend various meet and greet MK events. President Zuma will not be addressed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa that he does not recognize,” Ndhlela said.

ANC split?

The ANC has been slammed by political analysts for allowing Zuma to campaign for another political party while inside the party.

There were fears that if the ANC is seen as taking a hard stance on the Zuma matter this could lead to further divisions in the ANC and perhaps sporadic protests.

The ANC turns 112 on Monday, January 8. The party was expected to have various activities around the province of Mpumalanga, including a cake-cutting ceremony.

Zuma is the only living former ANC president not expected to attend. It was also not clear if former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule would be in attendance since being asked to step aside.