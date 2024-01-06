‘I am Zuma, and Zuma is us’: Former ANC Mayor Vusi Motha on joining MK Party

Motha's move is seemingly motivated by his loyalty to Jacob Zuma.

Former ANC mayor Vusi Motha has joined the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Image: Facebook

Former ANC mayor Vusi Motha has hanged his red beret for membership in the recently formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Motha’s move comes months after reportedly ditching the African National Congress (ANC) to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Despite the EFF’s announcing him among its new members in November last year, Motha has since denied membership. The former Mkhondo Local Municipality mayor said that he never joined the red army, but was merely a supporter, CityPress reported.

‘I am Zuma, and Zuma is us’

Motha’s reasons for jumping aboard the MK Party bus are seemingly motivated by his loyalty to Jacob Zuma.

“I am Zuma, and Zuma is us,” Motha told CityPress.

He’s not the only one to publicly pledge allegiance to the MK Party. The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) announced on Friday endorsed MK Party for the upcoming elections.

Hoping for a two-thirds majority, AAAM said it would rally behind the Zuma-backed organisation.

Speaking during a gathering in Soweto, Johannesburg on Friday, AAAM General Secretary, Bishop Meshack Thebe encourage supporters to vote for the MK Party.

“In order for us to achieve a two-thirds majority, come let us join forces…and vote for uMkhonto WeSizwe Party,” said Thebe.

‘Wrong president’

Meanwhile, Zuma made his way to Mkhondo, Mpumalanga on Saturday to campaign for the MK Party.

Addressing hundreds in attendance Zuma said the ANC no longer served the needs of South Africans.

“The government doesn’t know how to lead us, correct us and improve our lives – and no longer listens to us,” he said.

He further said the ANC shouldn’t only be concerned about losing votes, suggesting they must rethink their chosen president.

“You chose the wrong president, remove him so we can vote for the ANC,” Zuma said.

