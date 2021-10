Tuesday was World Teacher’s Day, a time to honour a profession that births other professions. I have deep sentimental feelings for the teaching fraternity, not only because my mother dedicated her life to it, but because today I am able to pen this column and you, the reader, are able to read it through the teachings you were given. We downplay the contribution of teachers because we believe “it was their choice” to pursue that career, but it would be ignorant to pretend they have not influenced many lives. Being a parent, I understand now more than ever the value...

Tuesday was World Teacher’s Day, a time to honour a profession that births other professions.

I have deep sentimental feelings for the teaching fraternity, not only because my mother dedicated her life to it, but because today I am able to pen this column and you, the reader, are able to read it through the teachings you were given.

We downplay the contribution of teachers because we believe “it was their choice” to pursue that career, but it would be ignorant to pretend they have not influenced many lives.

Being a parent, I understand now more than ever the value of a teacher.

While I may argue with my son that Munching Moo Cow is not supposed to be pink when he colours him in, I see the confidence in his tone when he boldly says to me: “But teacher said I can.”

That shows me my son has faith in his teacher, that waking up for school is not a chore as he is excited to go there to play and learn.

My four-year-old son adores his teacher and that for me is pivotal. We take for granted the patience and passion required to teach.

Remember the hard lockdown when parents were forced to homeschool. It was then that most parents wished that Teacher So-and So was a phone call away.

I, for one, drank right through the homework exercises. While I am passionate about a lot of things, teaching is not one of them.

That’s why I am grateful for the men and women who get up daily, despite the challenges, and give it their all.

It leaves a bitter taste in my mouth that, in 2021, their efforts and contributions are considered to have very minimal effect.

Their places of work have, over the years, become such dangerous spaces to be in, with students and parents attacking them.

Also, a teacher’s job is never ending. Even in my adult years, I reflect as far back as Robertsham Primary to try and remember the basics. That is how far they continue to walk with us in life.

We ought to celebrate them every day, and not just on Teacher’s Day, because when one is greatly appreciated, one is often encouraged to do more.

To the teachers, we see you, we thank you!