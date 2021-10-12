Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
12 Oct 2021
5:02 pm
City of Joburg embroiled in ‘dodgy’ upmarket ‘squatter camp’ development
Sipho Mabena
'The development is not only illegal but also dangerous, with power cables running through properties, and even under swimming pools and sewerage lines.'
The information that The Citizen has is that Erf 1119 Sagewood Ext 10 is a subdivision of 14 stands but was acquired and approved for sectional titles, but bizarrely serviced as full title.
Read more on these topics