City of Joburg embroiled in ‘dodgy’ upmarket ‘squatter camp’ development

'The development is not only illegal but also dangerous, with power cables running through properties, and even under swimming pools and sewerage lines.'

The information that The Citizen has is that Erf 1119 Sagewood Ext 10 is a subdivision of 14 stands but was acquired and approved for sectional titles, but bizarrely serviced as full title.
The City of Johannesburg is yet again embroiled in an allegedly dodgy residential development, this time inside the Crescentwood Country Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg, where houses cost between R1.9 million and R4 million. The information that The Citizen has is that Erf 1119 Sagewood Ext 10 is a subdivision of 14 stands, but was acquired and approved for sectional titles despite bizarrely being serviced as a full title. According to the homeowners, the settlement does not meet requirements for full title and sectional title, hence residents are aggrieved, which has led to illegal electricity, water and sewerage connections. The service...

