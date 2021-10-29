Editorials
2 minute read
29 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Editorials

De Kock will need all the support from CSA

Editorials

De Kock has gone from hero to zero in the eyes of those who hate the concept of taking the knee.

Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock has agreed to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Gallo Images
It is difficult not to feel a little moved by Quinton de Kock’s’s apology for the drama he caused by pulling out of the Proteas team on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) ordered players to “take the knee” in support of the global campaign against racism. Here is a man who is clearly out of his depth in public and who did not appreciate the ramifications of his act… which will undoubtedly continue. De Kock has explained that, as a member of a family with black and coloured members, he has never been racist and that his withdrawal from...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Tender linked to Malema, Quinton de Kock apologises and Nsfas applications open
57 mins ago
57 mins ago

CRICKET

Proteas welcome back Quinton de Kock 'with open arms'
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

CRICKET

De Kock returns as dust settles over BLM controversy
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

CRICKET

'I'm sorry' - Quinton de Kock finally speaks up
21 hours ago
21 hours ago