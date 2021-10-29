De Kock will need all the support from CSA

It is difficult not to feel a little moved by Quinton de Kock’s’s apology for the drama he caused by pulling out of the Proteas team on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) ordered players to “take the knee” in support of the global campaign against racism. Here is a man who is clearly out of his depth in public and who did not appreciate the ramifications of his act… which will undoubtedly continue. De Kock has explained that, as a member of a family with black and coloured members, he has never been racist and that his withdrawal from...

It is difficult not to feel a little moved by Quinton de Kock’s’s apology for the drama he caused by pulling out of the Proteas team on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) ordered players to “take the knee” in support of the global campaign against racism.

Here is a man who is clearly out of his depth in public and who did not appreciate the ramifications of his act… which will undoubtedly continue.

De Kock has explained that, as a member of a family with black and coloured members, he has never been racist and that his withdrawal from the team was because he was uncomfortable that the order had been foisted on him and the others at the last minute.

He also has a point when he says that this issue has been debated for a long time within CSA and that it was not fair to dump the decision on the team as they were on their way to meet the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match.

Many people have said they misjudged De Kock and regret believing he was a racist.

Yet, the reality is that he brought that sort of criticism on himself – through his actions, which were never properly explained… and for the fact he has always remained aloof when other players have taken the knee previously.

Yet, that this was allowed to progress to this level is entirely down to the CSA.

Involvement in overseeing a national sport, and team, is so much more than understanding the leg before wicket rule and other minutiae of the game.

It is about managing players and providing leadership which inspires, not intimidates.

De Kock has gone from hero to zero in the eyes of those who hate the concept of taking the knee… and he will need all the support he can get from CSA.