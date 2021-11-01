Editorials
2 minute read
1 Nov 2021
6:10 am
Editorials

Voting is your constitutional responsibility, make your mark

Editorials

If you don’t vote, you won’t have a say in who is elected to lead your city or town.

Lines at the voting station in Saulsville in Atteridgeville, Tshwane. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius
It’s been five long years since the last local elections. A lot has changed in that period, most notably we have a new president in Cyril Ramaphosa, thanks to the national general elections two years ago, and Covid has forced us to change the way we approach everyday life. But, as much has things have changed, sadly the more things have stayed the same – or even got worse in terms of service delivery. In short, your local municipality can do better to make sure your basic needs are fulfilled. Over the last few months, every political party and independent...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Police ready for ‘any eventuality’ as local elections kick off
10 seconds ago
10 seconds ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Elections 2021: Independent candidates good for democracy, but 'not a solution'
21 seconds ago
21 seconds ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Where do I vote? What time do stations close? Your election FAQs answered
33 mins ago
33 mins ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Elections 2021: 'Gripes may be taken to the streets, not ballot box'
52 mins ago
52 mins ago