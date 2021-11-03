Editorials
Despair looms as food prices soar

As the looting and riots proved in July, despair and fury can quickly turn into anarchy.

South African consumers were alarmed in recent weeks when they noticed there had been a dramatic increase in food prices. Picture: iStock
It is shocking to realise that the price of the average household food basket increased by 2.3% in the past month – from R4 219.48 to R4 317.56 – and by more than R400 (or 10.2%) from a year ago. This shows, clearly, that national inflation is increasing. ALSO READ: R20 a litre for petrol ‘is now a reality’ Officially, it is still under 5% but, as the food basket figures – prepared by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group – show, the experience of ordinary South Africans is a world away from the statistics. As if that is...

