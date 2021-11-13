Editorials
Whistle-blowers need protection

The scenario of whistle-blowers getting murdered is more than just a screenplay in modern-day South Africa, though.

It’s a common stereotype in Hollywood mafia movies: You become a “snitch” and tell the cops about corruption and you end up “swimming with the fishes” because you got dumped in the river wearing “concrete boots”. The scenario of whistle-blowers getting murdered is more than just a screenplay in modern-day South Africa, though. That was graphically proven on 23 August when Gauteng department of health official Babita Deokaran was shot dead by multiple gunmen as she drew up to her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg. They had been monitoring her movements for days. The murder had all the hallmarks of a...

