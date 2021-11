It is a sad, but accurate, comment on the state of our lawless criminal paradise of a country, that the police don’t feel safe inside their police stations for fear they will be attacked by thugs looking for guns. These attacks will increase, believe experts, because stricter gun laws mean the availability of firearms for criminals is not keeping pace with the demand. It doesn’t help, of course, that many of our police stations – especially in rural areas – have poor securityand the personnel running them are undertrained and, therefore, vulnerable. University of Stellenbosch criminologist Dr Guy Lamb believes...

The situation is made much worse by the reality that our hat-wearing cowboy of a police minister, Bheki Cele, clearly doesn’t see eye to eye with his police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

That instability impacts not only morale in lower ranks, but also impedes programmes to improve cop training and installation security.

Our police officers deserve better than being helpless targets for criminals.