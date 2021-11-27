Editorials
1 minute read
27 Nov 2021
6:00 am
Editorials

New Covid travel ban a blow for SA

Editorials

Just six weeks after fighting to get off many countries’ red list for travelling abroad, SA has had travel restrictions imposed again.

A general view of Cape Town International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
Just six weeks after fighting to get off many countries’ red list for travelling abroad, South Africa has had travel restrictions imposed on it again. The United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius and the Philippines on Friday imposed travel restrictions on SA and other African countries following the department of health’s announcement on Thursday that a new variant – the B.1.1.529 known as Omicron – has been detected inparts of SA. Many other countries are expected to follow suit. While it’s understandable why these countries have made the decision, we agree with International Relations...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Travel ban hits tourism sector
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

COVID-19

New Covid variant more transmissible, but maybe not deadlier
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

COVID-19

Tourism, hospitality industries slam UK's 'knee-jerk' travel ban
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

COVID-19

Germany, Italy join UK in instituting travel ban
19 hours ago
19 hours ago