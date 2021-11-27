New Covid travel ban a blow for SA

Just six weeks after fighting to get off many countries’ red list for travelling abroad, South Africa has had travel restrictions imposed on it again. The United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius and the Philippines on Friday imposed travel restrictions on SA and other African countries following the department of health’s announcement on Thursday that a new variant – the B.1.1.529 known as Omicron – has been detected inparts of SA. Many other countries are expected to follow suit. While it’s understandable why these countries have made the decision, we agree with International Relations...

