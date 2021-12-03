Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
3 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Premium

Wish list for dear Santa

Dirk Lotriet

I’ve been bothered by a terrible thought this week: 2021 might be the last year that the five-year-old Egg believes in Santa.

Picture: iStock.
I’ve been bothered by a terrible thought this week: 2021 might be the last year that the five-year-old Egg believes in Santa. Next Christmas she will be six and most children lose their belief in the omnipresent old man in the red suit somewhere between four and seven. Some people feel bad about telling their trusting offspring a lie. Not me and I certainly don’t plan to stop now. For the rest of December, I will lie, lie, lie, because if we lose Santa next year, he’s gone forever. Discussions between Egg and I are littered with mythical references to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TV

Minki nostalgic about Christmas with VIA’s ‘Kersfees-Kookstryd’
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

RECIPES

31 days of Christmas: Tasty and easy mince pie recipe
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Omicron travel bans will likely delay your Christmas mail – Post Office
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

HOME

Daily hacks: Three tips for a stress-free Christmas
2 days ago
2 days ago