6 Dec 2021
5:32 am
We’ve heard enough election promises, now service delivery challenge begins

Ballot day came and went, and now it’s the great charge to show how new local regimes can deliver better than their predecessors.

A general view of a road with potholes in Matzikama, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit
It’s thankfully been more than a month since we heard election promises. Ballot day came and went, and now it’s the great charge to show how new local regimes can deliver better than their predecessors. It’s the great service delivery challenge, and with all parties saying how 2024 will get the ANC below 50%, they had better start now and prove themselves to ensure a seat at a national government table. Nature has helped us along, the festive season adding a soupçon of additional pressure. After a few weeks of rain, Gauteng roads have had a thorough soaking. ALSO READ:...

