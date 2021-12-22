Editorials
Proteas will need all the firepower

While Nortje’s withdrawal is a massive blow for the Proteas, the Test squad is blessed with a number of good bowlers.

Proteas bowler Anrich Nortje will not face India in the three-match Test series starting this weekend. Picture: Gallo Images
What a pity. Cricket fans won’t get to see Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje steaming in and making life uncomfortable for India’s batsmen in the three-match home Test series, which starts on Sunday. A persistent hip injury has ruled out the 28-year-old Nortje, South Africa’s leading wicket taker with 25 wickets from five Tests at an average of 20.76 this year. Nortje has not bowled since the Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last month and he just can’t seem to shake the niggle. He will undergo rehabilitation and it is hoped he will be fit for...

