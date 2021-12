Anybody who lives in this southern part of the African continent and who complains about the weather, because “there’s too much rain” needs their head read. The drought-tortured farmers of the Karoo and Eastern Cape will tell you they are down on their knees giving thanks for this season’s rains, which come courtesy of the La Niña meteorological phenomenon. It’s been nearly a decade since things looked this good for them. And even city dwellers need to rejoice at the sight of the flood gates opening on some of SA’s massive dams, like the Vaal or the Gariep. This means...

Anybody who lives in this southern part of the African continent and who complains about the weather, because “there’s too much rain” needs their head read.

The drought-tortured farmers of the Karoo and Eastern Cape will tell you they are down on their knees giving thanks for this season’s rains, which come courtesy of the La Niña meteorological phenomenon. It’s been nearly a decade since things looked this good for them.

And even city dwellers need to rejoice at the sight of the flood gates opening on some of SA’s massive dams, like the Vaal or the Gariep. This means that, apart from the reduced likelihood of water restrictions next year, the rain falling on their gardens and swimming pools is, literally, rand notes, because their water bills will be slashed.

Good rains mean the prospect of bumper harvests for farmers next year and, even though that will help many of them financially, it will also rebound for consumers, because agricultural product prices could be lower as supply may exceed demand.

Apart from anything else, the sight of so much green and lush vegetation in our semi-arid country is soothing and holds out promise for the future. And don’t we deserve some good cheer?

READ NEXT: La Niña to thank for Christmas rainfall