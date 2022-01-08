Conservationist Dirk Engelbrecht is a hero

Engelbrecht and a team of professional kayakers and experts rescued 50 eggs and baby birds from an island on the river.
Dirk Engelbrecht, Wild Serve CEO, speaks to The Citizen, 6 January 2022, at the Urban Rhino Eco Resort in Johannesburg, after he was rescued from a tree in the middle of the raging Vaal River. While trying to rescue low hanging birds nests from flood waters he was caught in rapids and became seperated from his kayak. He spent 20 hours in the tree and was rescued on Tuesday morning. Picture: Michel Bega