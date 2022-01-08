Editorials
1 minute read
8 Jan 2022
5:10 am
Conservationist Dirk Engelbrecht is a hero

Engelbrecht and a team of professional kayakers and experts rescued 50 eggs and baby birds from an island on the river.

Dirk Engelbrecht, Wild Serve CEO, speaks to The Citizen, 6 January 2022, at the Urban Rhino Eco Resort in Johannesburg, after he was rescued from a tree in the middle of the raging Vaal River. While trying to rescue low hanging birds nests from flood waters he was caught in rapids and became seperated from his kayak. He spent 20 hours in the tree and was rescued on Tuesday morning. Picture: Michel Bega
If nothing else, the past two years have highlighted how many selfless people live in South Africa. In contrast to the greed and corruption we hear about daily, we have many unsung heroes. Fighting the pandemic, doctors, nurses, teachers and countless others have put the lives of others before theirs. A natural disaster hits and good people put their hands up to help. One such person is conservationist Dirk Engelbrecht, CEO of Wild Serve, who survived a 20-hour ordeal stranded in the Vaal River after his kayak was flipped during the floods this week. ALSO READ: Night of terror: Conservationist...

