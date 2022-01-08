Conservationist Dirk Engelbrecht is a hero

If nothing else, the past two years have highlighted how many selfless people live in South Africa. In contrast to the greed and corruption we hear about daily, we have many unsung heroes. Fighting the pandemic, doctors, nurses, teachers and countless others have put the lives of others before theirs. A natural disaster hits and good people put their hands up to help. One such person is conservationist Dirk Engelbrecht, CEO of Wild Serve, who survived a 20-hour ordeal stranded in the Vaal River after his kayak was flipped during the floods this week. ALSO READ: Night of terror: Conservationist...

ALSO READ: Night of terror: Conservationist spends 20 hours in middle of flooded Vaal river

