Toast Chippa United boss Mpengesi’s spirit of ubuntu

Why does he do this? Because he knows what it is like to be homeless and to live under a bridge.

In this country, when your business flourishes because you’re well connected and landed the juiciest tenders, you celebrate by buying a Ferrari or a Porsche, a fancy mansion and by running up bar bills for hundreds of thousands of rands (if not more) and posting those on social media. Not so Chippa United Football Club owner and businessman Siviwe Mpengesi. He helps out those less fortunate than he is – and so far, through his companies’ corporate social investment initiatives, he has built homes for 20 families, moving them out of shacks and giving them back hope and dignity. ALSO...

