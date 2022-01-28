Editorial staff
28 Jan 2022
Baffling object in space: If it’s aliens they are welcome but only if vaccinated

The news makes a change from Planet Covid and reminds us there are things out there other than our tiny, insignificant chunk of rock.

It doesn’t seem that the strange spinning object in the Milky Way discovered by Australian researchers is Novak Djokovic having an intergalactic meltdown after being deported by the Aussies. However, it is, in the words of one of the scientists Down Under, “kind of spooky”. That’s because the object releases a huge burst of radio energy every 18.18 minutes, which is a phenomenon never before observed in the universe. Even more bizarre is that, according to the complex mathematical calculations done by the researchers, the object should, theoretically, not have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves. Then,...

