Mbeki’s call for ANC leaders to serve SA timely

Former president Thabo Mbeki hit the nail on the head when he this weekend said the ANC is more worried about leadership positions, than the welfare of the country.

Mbeki, during a meeting with ANC Free State members in Bloemfontein on Saturday, urged the governing body to put the country first, even though the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference looms this year.

Mbeki said the ANC should be concerned about the poor state the country finds itself – with high levels of unemployment and the sorry state of the state-owned enterprises the major problems – than worry about jockeying for leadership positions.

Mbeki said: “South Africa cannot solve its problems without the active involvement and conscience involvement of the ANC because of its size. And so the ANC owes it to the nation to behave itself. We can’t have a leadership of the ANC which allows itself to be misled.”

“We are in February, why should people be campaigning for positions in February, instead of attending to the matters that are important for our nation?”

Mbeki is not the first high-profile “old school” ANC member to criticise the governing body. However, we’ve heard it all before, so forgive us if we don’t hold our breath in the hope that there will be change and the country’s needs are finally put ahead of party.

