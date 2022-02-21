Editorial staff
21 Feb 2022
Editorials

Mbeki’s call for ANC leaders to serve SA timely

We’ve heard it all before, so forgive us if we don’t hold our breath in the hope that there will be change.

Picture File: Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Former president Thabo Mbeki hit the nail on the head when he this weekend said the ANC is more worried about leadership positions, than the welfare of the country. Mbeki, during a meeting with ANC Free State members in Bloemfontein on Saturday, urged the governing body to put the country first, even though the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference looms this year. Mbeki said the ANC should be concerned about the poor state the country finds itself – with high levels of unemployment and the sorry state of the state-owned enterprises the major problems – than worry about jockeying for...

