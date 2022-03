German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said: “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” But, given the way ordinary South Africans are overcome by romantic madness and conned by swindlers who aim to steal their money or their hearts, or both, we wonder if we are the world’s most romantic people… or the most gullible. Pretoria man Leon Barnard has spoken honestly about being fleeced of more than R100 000 by a sangoma in his vain quest to get the love of his life back. ALSO READ: Valentine or swindler? Online dating and...

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said: “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.”

But, given the way ordinary South Africans are overcome by romantic madness and conned by swindlers who aim to steal their money or their hearts, or both, we wonder if we are the world’s most romantic people… or the most gullible.

Pretoria man Leon Barnard has spoken honestly about being fleeced of more than R100 000 by a sangoma in his vain quest to get the love of his life back.

He paid the sangoma, a woman, first for “medicine” which led to him being told his “ancestors” wanted to speak to him – but that first he would have to hand over R100 000 for a pangolin skin which he had to wear. The money disappeared – but no pangolin skin.

Needless to say, in addition to losing a love, he also lost a bagful of money.

Prof Jaco Barkhuizen, head of the department of criminology at the University of Limpopo, said people are desperate and prepared to go to any lengths – to get lovers back, or get rich quick.

Lost love hurts. But it is madness to think magic potions can bring it back.