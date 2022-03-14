Editorial staff
SA’s wealth gap an indictment for the poor

The  World  Bank says we are the worst out of 164  countries ranked  –  and that inequality has increased since the end of apartheid in 1994.

It is a  sad indictment of our country that South Africa has managed to top the world in one global ranking: We are, according to the latest World  Bank report,  the most unequal country on the planet, judging by the gap between rich and poor. The World Bank says we are the worst out of 164  countries ranked  –  and that inequality has increased since the end of apartheid in 1994. There are a number of reasons for this. The accelerating wage gap has been the main reason for the growing gulf between rich and poor.  In some ways,  South  Africa has been...

