Hagen Engler
3 minute read
20 Mar 2022
4:50 am
Columns

My lower back is like World War III

Hagen Engler

Humans love to create problems for themselves, which experts are expected to fix, just so they can create more problems for themselves, writes Hagen Engler.

Picture: iStock
“You cannot use that chair,” Bashir scolded me. “It is me versus that chair. If you use that chair, everything I do will be in vain!” Bashir is my physiotherapist, and it is gradually becoming clear that in the ongoing saga of my lower back, my desk chair is Bashir’s nemesis. The desk chair has some sentimental value. I think my mom got it for me, so I’ve held on to it through my past four house moves. The problem is that the chair was designed for form more than function. The back of the chair only comes up to...

Read more on these topics