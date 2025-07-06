OPINION: Proteas doing well to build squad depth against Zimbabwe

Eight of the 14 members of the Proteas squad have played fewer than three Tests each.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius, seen here in action for the Titans, made a century on his Test debut against Zimbabwe last week. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Let’s be honest, few things are less tantalising in international cricket these days than a Test series against Zimbabwe.

The value being gained by the Proteas in Bulawayo cannot be bought, however, and the national team are making full use of a rare campaign against their neighbours.

Zimbabwe can’t really be blamed for sliding as far as they have in international cricket, having won just three of their 30 Tests in the last 10 years.

The country’s economic struggles have been well documented, and it’s no surprise that focus is directed on more essential things than sport.

So as pleasing as it is that they still have a national team with Test status, they simply aren’t going to be competitive without sufficient investment.

What value is there, then, for the world’s best teams to travel to Zimbabwe for a Test series, knowing they will roll them over without much hassle?

Giving new players experience

Well, aside from giving Zimbabwe a much needed stage, South Africa have done well to take full advantage of the ongoing two-match campaign.

Fresh off their victory in the World Test Championship final, Proteas management opted to send a second-string squad to Bulawayo, and the results thus far have been impressive.

The 14-member Proteas squad is so inexperienced it includes eight players who have earned less than three Test caps each, even after some of them competed in the series opener.

The experience being gained by the likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, and even Wiaan Mulder, has been invaluable.

Bosch is already 30 years old, but he still has a future in the Test team, as he proved by scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the first Test against their hosts which ended on Tuesday.

And 19-year-old Pretorius further showcased his tremendous potential at the highest level with a century in the first Test innings of his career.

In addition, 22-year-old Dewald Brevis made a half-century in his first Test innings, and 27-year-old seamer Codi Yusuf took six wickets on debut.

Future captain?

Among the senior players in the team, Wiaan Mulder delivered in spectacular fashion with his second Test century, and with Keshav Maharaj picking up an injury, Mulder will get a chance to captain the side in the second Test starting on Sunday.

Based on his recent success, nobody wants to see Temba Bavuma going anywhere, but the reality is that Bavuma is 35 and he will need to be replaced as captain at some point, so it’s a good idea to start blooding the likes of 27-year-old Mulder to take that role when the skipper retires.

The current Proteas first-choice squad have proved themselves in recent years, but we need new players who can transition to Test level when older players step back.

The series against Zimbabwe has indicated that succession won’t be a problem, and the next players in line for the Proteas Test team should be ready to go when they’re called up to face the big guns.