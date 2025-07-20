OPINION: Increased depth in South African athletics is raising the standard

The country has never had so many athletes competing on the international track and field circuit.

Middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso is one of four SA athletes among the top five of their events in the Diamond League standings. Picture: Cecilia van Bers/Gallo Images

There have been golden periods when South Africa has had more quality at the highest level of international track and field, but athletics in this country is experiencing unprecedented depth.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 16 athletes competing at World Athletics Continental Tour meetings in Switzerland and Italy.

We also have 70 youth and junior athletes competing this week at the African U18 and U20 Championships, and next week a full national squad will turn out at the World Student Games.

On top of this, we’ve never had so many athletes competing on the top-flight Diamond League circuit.

At the Rabat leg of the series earlier this season we had 10 South Africans competing at one meeting. There have been seasons in which we haven’t had 10 athletes competing throughout the entire Diamond League campaign.

In order to improve the quality at the top and rake in more medals at major global championships, increasing the depth is key.

Diamond League performances

Already we’re seeing the benefits of this, with four South African athletes lying in the top five of their events in the Diamond League standings.

Akani Simbine is top of the table in the men’s 100m event, Prudence Sekgodiso is in second place in the women’s 800m, Jo-Ane du Plessis is lying second in the women’s javelin throw, and Zakithi Nene is fifth in the men’s 400m.

The depth in sprinting has also made a big difference in boosting our relay teams, with the nation showcasing its strength at the World Athletics Relays earlier this year where the SA squad picked up three medals (including two gold).

Hopefully some of these athletes and relay teams can carry their form through to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September, where they will be gunning for podium places.

Group effort

The sport is in a good space at the moment, thanks to support from Sascoc (through its Operation Excellence programme) and Athletics South Africa (which has organised multiple relay camps in recent years).

Coaches are also playing an important role, with pockets of excellence emerging across the country, while the athletes’ agents also deserve credit for getting so many individuals into top-tier and lower-tier international meetings.

As long as the depth continues to improve, there will be a rise in quality, and considering the talent we have coming through, things are looking good in the long-term build-up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.