Proteas women’s star batter Laura Wolvaardt hopes to lead SA to maiden world title in New Zealand

At just 22, Wolvaardt is currently the second-highest run scorer in the World Cup, just five runs behind Australian captain Meg Lanning.

Laura Wolvaardt reached 2 000 career ODI runs during the first match against India. Picture: Gallo Images
Proteas women’s star opening batter Laura Wolvaardt has enjoyed a superb ICC Women’s World Cup so far and is hoping to help lead her side to a maiden 50-over title in New Zealand. At just 22, Wolvaardt is competing with the best in the world and is currently the second-highest run scorer in the World Cup, just five runs behind Australian captain Meg Lanning. Despite her age, Wolvaardt is a seasoned member of the Proteas side, having made her debut as a 16-year-old school girl in 2016. This is her second appearance at a 50- over World Cup, while she...

