30 May 2022
Gun control: Bheki Cele shot himself in the foot

It’s going to be an administrative nightmare for the police

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The last thing the South African Police Service (Saps) – and Cele – needed while already struggling to come up with any viable solutions to fight our high levels of crime and in the process improve their image, was more work. But that’s exactly what it looks like they are in for, after Police Minister Bheki Cele last week lost his bid to stop thousands of gun owners whose licences had expired from relicensing their guns. Gun control in SA The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday upheld the Supreme Court of Appeals’ (SCA) finding that the Firearms Control Act contained...

