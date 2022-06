Besides being the so-called leader of our beloved country, you, Cyril Ramaphosa, are also a businessman. I cannot imagine that you would run any one of your own businesses as you are running SA. Would you have employees and staff who are known criminals? I doubt it. Yet you are quite content to allow criminals to be a part of “your” parliament. Would you allow any of your business departments to be staffed by corrupt and incompetent nincompoops? Your businesses would be bankrupt – as is our country. You have been such a huge disappointment to us all. We had...

Besides being the so-called leader of our beloved country, you, Cyril Ramaphosa, are also a businessman. I cannot imagine that you would run any one of your own businesses as you are running SA.

Would you have employees and staff who are known criminals? I doubt it. Yet you are quite content to allow criminals to be a part of “your” parliament.

Would you allow any of your business departments to be staffed by corrupt and incompetent nincompoops?

Your businesses would be bankrupt – as is our country. You have been such a huge disappointment to us all. We had such high hopes when you were elected as our leader. You are continuously making promises, and yet sitting on the fence.

I can think of many, many ways to start correcting some of the problems. Fire our minister of police with immediate effect.

Clean up the municipalities and the streets of our cities. Put the beggars and so-called “car guards” to work, by giving them brooms and refuse bags to clean up the mess.

Make use of abandoned sports grounds etc. by erecting shelters and providing soup kitchens run by unemployed competent, trust worthy, caring men and women. Create vegetable gardens and educate people to grow their own food.

Educate the masses about cleanliness and respect. Get respectable people out there mentoring the young adults.

Start working for the country – not the ANC.

Just do something…

It’s just so disheartening to see what this country has become, as it is spiralling out of control.

We need a leader desperately – now. Someone with dignity, integrity, passion and drive.

Gogo

This letter is the opinion of one of our readers and is not necessarily that of The Citizen.

