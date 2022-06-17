Future of all of us is in hands of SA’s youth

Dear youth of South Africa, we doubt many of you listened to the fine speeches on Thursday by the very politicians who have taken away your hope. But, even if you did, you would have heard little more than platitudes and very little in the way of solid ideas or plans about how to bring you “a better life”. ALSO READ: ‘Social grants aren’t helping our youth’, leader of 1976 Soweto uprising tells government So, we would like to offer you some possible methods for turning the current appalling situation – failing education system, lack of opportunities and unemployment which...

Dear youth of South Africa, we doubt many of you listened to the fine speeches on Thursday by the very politicians who have taken away your hope.

But, even if you did, you would have heard little more than platitudes and very little in the way of solid ideas or plans about how to bring you “a better life”.

So, we would like to offer you some possible methods for turning the current appalling situation – failing education system, lack of opportunities and unemployment which lead to drug abuse, crime and despair – around.

First: Do not abdicate your responsibility as a citizen. If you don’t vote and take part in democracy, you can’t complain later.

And if you do vote, remind yourself of how we got here in the first place and who is responsible.

If you continue to vote for the ANC, then tackle the party’s leaders about their plans.

If they cannot answer, get rid of them from party structures. Or even better, look to other alternatives.

Second: Press for your concerns to be addressed.

What about insisting that a new form of national service be set up where, say, a million unemployed people can be paid a minimum wage to help repair potholes, fix run-down government buildings and help old people in your communities?

Third: Tell the people you vote for that you want an education system which prepares young people for the real world – where they will be taught practical skills (in carpentry, plumbing, mechanical and electrical areas), as opposed to having their heads filled with unrealistic dreams that a university degree will help open the doors for them.

Fourth: Help each other and the vulnerable in your communities.

Fifth: Remember the future of all of us is in your hands, not those of the old, corrupt and useless politicians who run our country.