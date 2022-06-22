Martin Williams
22 Jun 2022
6:46 am
Columns

Touchy Shilowa’s empty threat

Martin Williams

He’s a has-been who couldn’t cope with not being leader of Cope.

Mbhazima Shilowa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden)
Mbhazima Shilowa, former Gauteng premier and ex-Cosatu general secretary, has woken from his below-the-radar slumber by tweeting: “If you guys touch me I’m dropping files on judges and journalists.” Who would want to touch Shilowa on his studio, or anywhere else? He’s a has-been who couldn’t cope with not being leader of Cope, the party formed in 2008 by ANC leaders unhappy over the toppling of former president Thabo Mbeki. Shilowa once was famous. In its early stages, the Gautrain project was nicknamed the Shilowa Express. That moniker ran out of steam quicker than Shilowa’s political career. We’ve heard threats...

