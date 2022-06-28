Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
28 Jun 2022
6:45 am
Editorials

Unions have no regard for the public

Eskom chief André de Ruyter has already accused some of the corporation’s workers of sabotaging equipment to cause generating units to go offline.

Photo: iStock
As we sit through the dark winter nights in the land of ANC (Absolutely No Consequences), we – the majority of law-abiding citizens – are again being blackmailed by a small, violent minority while our government looks on, seemingly helpless. The reason we are sitting in stage 4 blackouts is that Eskom workers are engaging in acts of sabotage and intimidation on top of their illegal action to withhold their labour. We do not quibble with every worker’s right to take action to press his or her case with an employer for salary increases or improved working conditions. But striking...

