Unions have no regard for the public

As we sit through the dark winter nights in the land of ANC (Absolutely No Consequences), we – the majority of law-abiding citizens – are again being blackmailed by a small, violent minority while our government looks on, seemingly helpless. The reason we are sitting in stage 4 blackouts is that Eskom workers are engaging in acts of sabotage and intimidation on top of their illegal action to withhold their labour. We do not quibble with every worker’s right to take action to press his or her case with an employer for salary increases or improved working conditions. But striking...

As we sit through the dark winter nights in the land of ANC (Absolutely No Consequences), we – the majority of law-abiding citizens – are again being blackmailed by a small, violent minority while our government looks on, seemingly helpless.

The reason we are sitting in stage 4 blackouts is that Eskom workers are engaging in acts of sabotage and intimidation on top of their illegal action to withhold their labour.

We do not quibble with every worker’s right to take action to press his or her case with an employer for salary increases or improved working conditions. But striking workers do not have any right to force other workers into staying away from premises, or to prevent access to any place.

If they do that, then that is conduct which constitutes intimidation or public violence… and when that conduct takes place in and around what is a national key point (which is what Eskom’s power stations are), then it is tantamount to economic terrorism.

ALSO READ: Eskom ‘collating information’ on staff involved in the wild cat strike

Eskom chief André de Ruyter has already accused some of the corporation’s workers of sabotaging equipment to cause generating units to go offline. This seems to be an extension of that and shows that our trade unions – who appear to be directing, or condoning at least, the unlawful actions of the strikers – have no respect for the needs or problems of their fellow South Africans.

People will lose their jobs because of the load shedding and prices will inevitably rise as companies battle to stay afloat. The vision of electricity chaos will do nothing to encourage the sort of investment that we need to rebuild our country and eliminate poverty.

Will anything change? It is unlikely, given that the ANC is terrified to lose the support of the unions. So get used to it: Someone else is out to ruin your life.