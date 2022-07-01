There is one old saying which most South Africans hope will come true… and sooner rather than later. That is: What goes up must come down. The cause of most of our pain, when it comes to the spiralling cost of living is, interestingly, from outside our borders. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen the international oil price shoot up to its highest levels in history and until stability returns to that part of the world – and until oil producers begin to increase their production – there doesn’t seem to be much likelihood of the price coming down much in...

There is one old saying which most South Africans hope will come true… and sooner rather than later.

That is: What goes up must come down.

The cause of most of our pain, when it comes to the spiralling cost of living is, interestingly, from outside our borders.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen the international oil price shoot up to its highest levels in history and until stability returns to that part of the world – and until oil producers begin to increase their production – there doesn’t seem to be much likelihood of the price coming down much in the next year.

And, even if oil goes down it will probably not be by much more than 25%, although local economist Azzar Jammine holds out the hope it may be as much as 40%.

However, the reality is that with our fuel prices heading rapidly to R25 a litre and above, we are not likely to go back to the heady R20 level any time soon.

That being the case, it’s time to consider proper fuel saving.

Let’s share private cars in lift clubs, let’s keep our cars maintained and efficient, let’s avoid buying gas guzzlers.

Our bank accounts, and the environment, will thank us.