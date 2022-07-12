Banyana Banyana is three hurdles away from making history

Banyana Banyana are flying the South African flag high at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. On Sunday evening, Desiree Ellis’ team beat Botswana 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition with a perfect record of three wins from three matches to top group C, following their earlier success against Nigeria and Burundi in their group last week. ALSO READ: Big blow for Banyana as Kgatlana’s Wafcon journey ends They now face Tunisia, one of the best third-place finishers after the group stage, in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening. Ellis said: “The stage is getting...

Banyana Banyana are flying the South African flag high at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

On Sunday evening, Desiree Ellis’ team beat Botswana 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition with a perfect record of three wins from three matches to top group C, following their earlier success against Nigeria and Burundi in their group last week.

ALSO READ: Big blow for Banyana as Kgatlana’s Wafcon journey ends

They now face Tunisia, one of the best third-place finishers after the group stage, in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

Ellis said: “The stage is getting bigger and the competition is going to be tougher. It is the knockout stages and everyone wants to see themselves qualifying for the next round.

“We need to keep on doing the right things and being united as we have been throughout the tournament. That will help us in our mission to be successful.”

Banyana Banyana have come so close to winning the title in the past, but have never gone all the way, having finished runners-up in 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 – and third in 2006 and 2010.

READ MORE: Ellis praises young Majiya as Banyana win all three Wafcon group games

However, there is a belief in this team that this could be their year, especially after beating powerhouse Nigeria in their opening fixture.

They are now just three hurdles away from making history.

Keep going Banyana Banyana. You have got the entire country behind you.