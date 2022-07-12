Editorial staff
Banyana Banyana is three hurdles away from making history

Banyana Banyana have come so close to winning the title in the past, but have never gone all the way.

Banyana Banyana celebrate Melinda Kgadiete's goal against Malawi. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix.
Banyana Banyana are flying the South African flag high at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. On Sunday evening, Desiree Ellis’ team beat Botswana 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition with a perfect record of three wins from three matches to top group C, following their earlier success against Nigeria and Burundi in their group last week. ALSO READ: Big blow for Banyana as Kgatlana’s Wafcon journey ends They now face Tunisia, one of the best third-place finishers after the group stage, in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening. Ellis said: “The stage is getting...

