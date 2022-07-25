Jennie Ridyard
2 minute read
25 Jul 2022
5:55 am
Columns

Letting the cat out of the bag

Domesticated cats are responsible for more human-related wildlife deaths than anything else.

Picture: iStock
Today I was going to discuss the problem with cats, but then I thought I’d better write about trans rights instead because it would be less contentious. Cat-people are crazy – possibly due to the effects of toxoplasmosis. However, I’m back to cats because no trans person has ever committed gratuitous murder and left the body on my stoep. Correction: bodies. Don’t get me wrong – I like cats. I grew up with both cats and dogs. One of my family cats seemed to think it was a dog, never leaving the property, never hunting, and waiting on the doorstep...

