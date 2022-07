Jacob Zuma no longer has to go back to jail. After negotiations between President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Constitution Court, Judicial Service Commission and political analysts, it was decided to withdraw the case against Zuma. He is now free to continue his quest to stall on the arms deal. Cyril timed the announcement to coincide with the KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference where it was feared the Zuma issue, if not solved, would lead to another July street war. ALSO READ: NPA decides against prosecuting Billy Downer, but Zuma given lifeline Cyril arrived early on the morning of the conference and had discussions with...

Jacob Zuma no longer has to go back to jail.

After negotiations between President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Constitution Court, Judicial Service Commission and political analysts, it was decided to withdraw the case against Zuma.

He is now free to continue his quest to stall on the arms deal.

Cyril timed the announcement to coincide with the KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference where it was feared the Zuma issue, if not solved, would lead to another July street war.

Cyril arrived early on the morning of the conference and had discussions with the newly elected chair of the KZN provincial legislature.

It’s believed the news of the imminent release of Zuma was conveyed to the known Zuma man, resulting in the peaceful reception of the president’s speech to the delegates.

When leaving the conference, he was accompanied to his car – but exited through the opposite door.

There he was met with the driver of a small idling Chinese model.

The planned destination was Nkandla, presupposing Cyril was off to Zuma to convey the good news.

Evidently the latter was totally unaware of the negotiations on his behalf.

On the way, the driver, in awe of the president, could only manage, “Funny name for a car, Mr President? It’s called a Sehol.”

“What’s funny about it?”

“It can be used as a vulgar Afrikaans word. The Afrikaans media has already used it in naughty headlines.”

“Ha-ha. I get it. How clever.”

Hours later they arrived at Nkandla. The home was in darkness, except a candle light was seen in Zuma’s room.

He answered the door. “Sorry about the dark. Eskom again.”

Then he spotted who it was. “What brings you here, Cyril? I thought I saw you on television speaking at the conference? Clever, very clever.

“You almost overplayed your hand at commending KwaZulu-Natal ANC. I nearly fell for it. But it still won’t stop the trouble you’re causing locking me up. You underestimate our comrades.”

“You’re wrong, Jacob. They have no reason to go hlanya. You’re a free man as from now.

“What, heh! heh? Are you serious, heh! heh! I always thought deep down you’re okay.”

Is this fake or fact? For a party battling to unify, anything’s possible.

