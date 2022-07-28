Editorial staff
No point in chemical castration if violent patriarchy is not addressed

At least try to deal with some of the societal problems – like violent patriarchy – which help breed abusers of women and children.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier
Many of the ANC leaders are publicity hounds – taking the slightest opportunity to try to convince the country they are doing their jobs. And the headline chasing gets ratcheted up when the party starts moving towards major political events – as is happening now with the policy conference (which starts today) and the end-of-year elective conference. ALSO READ: Lindiwe Sisulu ready to take on Cyril Ramaphosa So, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was opportunistically right on target with her calls for rapists to be chemically castrated. According to Sisulu, who is also chair of the ANC’s...

