Three life terms for Limpopo man who raped nine-year-old boy

The Limpopo music artist will serve the three life terms concurrently and will be registered as a sex offender.

A 42-year-old hip hop artist from Driehoek, Limpopo has been handed down three life sentences for raping a nine-year-old boy in 2020.

The Burgersfort Regional Court found Samuel Boomfire Mbuyane guilty of three counts of rape and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Man lures nine-year-old to his house

The conviction stems from events that took place between 6 and 8 November 2020, when the man lured the boy to his home in Driekop village under the pretence of playing music for him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said once the two went inside the house, Mbuyane restrained the boy by tying him to a chair, raped him and threatened to kill him if he disclosed the abuse to his family.

The man claimed the boy was his wife.

“Mbuyane further gave the boy a phone with an alarm set as a reminder to return for additional assaults,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“The victim, coerced by fear, returned twice and was raped again on each occasion.”

Mbuyane’s arrest

Mbuyane’s heinous secret was not hidden for too long, as the boy’s mother noticed his physical pain and distress.

After the news came to light, community members apprehended Mbuyane and alerted the police, leading to his arrest.

He pleaded not guilty, denying the allegations, Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The trial

“State Prosecutor Victor Mafolo presented a compelling case, supported by the victim’s testimony, now 14 years old, his mother’s account, and medical evidence confirming the assaults.”

A Victim Impact Statement, compiled with the assistance of a Court Preparation Officer, detailed the profound psychological trauma and social stigma the boy faced, including peer ostracism and the need to change schools.

The court found the prosecution’s evidence credible and rejected Mbuyane’s defence as baseless, affirming the gravity of his predatory actions.

Mafolo argued that Mbuyane deserved the harshest penalty given his status as a community figure and his exploitation of the victim’s trust.

She emphasised the lifelong trauma inflicted on the victim, who was forced to witness his own repeated violation, and the broader scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

Due to these reasons, Mafolo urged the court to impose three life sentences to deter similar offences and protect society.

Mbuyane’s sentencing

The presiding magistrate agreed.

“The accused’s calculated and brutal violation of a defenceless child demands permanent removal from society,” the magistrate said.

Mbuyane’s three life terms will run concurrently, alongside firearm restrictions and sex offender registry inclusion.

‘The NPA will relentlessly pursue predators’

The NPA commended the young boy’s courage and said his disclosure, supported by his mother and community, ensured accountability.

Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga applauded Mafolo and investigating officer Sergeant Jacob Letsatsi Mojalefa for their meticulous work.

“This sentence sends a resolute message: the NPA will relentlessly pursue predators who target children, ensuring justice restores safety and dignity,” Thenga said.

Thuthuzela Care Centres

In partnership with Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs), the state prosecutions agency provided critical psychosocial support to the victim.



Malabi-Dzhangi said the NPA urges communities to remain vigilant in protecting children, reporting abuse promptly, and supporting survivors through TCCs.

The care centres offer medical, psychological, and legal assistance.

“This case highlights the critical role of parents and community members in recognising signs of distress and taking decisive action,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“The NPA calls on South Africans to unite against GBV, fostering safe environments where children can heal and thrive, free from fear and stigma, and ensuring justice upholds their constitutional rights.”

