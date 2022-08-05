Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
5 Aug 2022
4:31 am
Editorials

DA’s arrogance does big damage

Editorial staff

The DA needs to do more to attract, and retain, black people and to promote itself as a viable alternative.

Former DA Youth Leader Makashule Gana and chairperson Mbali Ntuli. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lucky Maibi
Another day, another high-profile young black politician leaves the Democratic Alliance (DA). At least that is what it seems like. But, according to DA stalwart Helen Zille, “people come and go all the time” in political parties. Maybe they do, but in an organisation like the DA – which has, in the past, promised a diverse, forward-thinking alternative to the ANC – this doesn’t look good. Nor does the arrogant attitude of Zille and others in the party, like Tony Leon, towards some of the party’s other black leaders. ALSO READ: Makashule Gana quits DA after 20 years as party...

Read more on these topics