DA’s arrogance does big damage

Another day, another high-profile young black politician leaves the Democratic Alliance (DA).

At least that is what it seems like. But, according to DA stalwart Helen Zille, “people come and go all the time” in political parties.

Maybe they do, but in an organisation like the DA – which has, in the past, promised a diverse, forward-thinking alternative to the ANC – this doesn’t look good.

Nor does the arrogant attitude of Zille and others in the party, like Tony Leon, towards some of the party’s other black leaders.

Most recently, Leon tried to put Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in her place and earlier this year, the party lost Mbali Ntuli.

Some of the DA’s white supporters are also irritated by what seems to be a clique of whites at the top of the party who believe it should be their way, or nothing else.

As the howls of outrage come that we are anti-DA, let us state once again: SA needs the DA.

It runs cities and provinces properly and has some sensible plans.

But it needs to do more to attract, and retain, black people and to promote itself as a viable alternative.

After all, political parties themselves “come and go all the time”…

