8 Aug 2022
Hats off to Springboks for showing the world why they’re champs

South Africa needs some good news in these troubled times.

South Africa's Damian Willemse in action during the Rugby Championships match between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Mbombela on 6 August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
In front of more than 40 000 spectators in their opening Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Mbombela on Saturday evening, the Springboks showed why they are the world champions. Siya Kolisi's men in green dominated the All Blacks in every area of the game, romping home to a 26-10 victory over their revered rivals. It was their second biggest victory margin over the All Blacks, with only their 17-0 win over New Zealand in Durban in 1928 greater. It was the All Blacks' fifth loss in six matches, and coach Ian Foster will be feeling the pressure. With...

