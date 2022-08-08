Hats off to Springboks for showing the world why they’re champs

In front of more than 40 000 spectators in their opening Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Mbombela on Saturday evening, the Springboks showed why they are the world champions. Siya Kolisi's men in green dominated the All Blacks in every area of the game, romping home to a 26-10 victory over their revered rivals. It was their second biggest victory margin over the All Blacks, with only their 17-0 win over New Zealand in Durban in 1928 greater. It was the All Blacks' fifth loss in six matches, and coach Ian Foster will be feeling the pressure. With...

In front of more than 40 000 spectators in their opening Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Mbombela on Saturday evening, the Springboks showed why they are the world champions.

Siya Kolisi’s men in green dominated the All Blacks in every area of the game, romping home to a 26-10 victory over their revered rivals.

It was their second biggest victory margin over the All Blacks, with only their 17-0 win over New Zealand in Durban in 1928 greater.

It was the All Blacks’ fifth loss in six matches, and coach Ian Foster will be feeling the pressure.

With some of his staff fired as a result of their poor run in the lead-up to the Rugby Championship, the axe is hovering above his head.

New Zealand rugby fans demand results, and nine losses in 25 matches is not good enough for an All Black coach, especially if you think his predecessor, Steve Hansen, only lost 10 times in 107 Tests.

But enough about the All Blacks.

The Springboks were brilliant, and must not lift their foot off the pedal against the same foes at Ellis Park on Saturday.

While remaining wary of the threat and skill a wounded All Blacks side will bring, we say bring on New Zealand at Ellis Park this Saturday.

South Africa needs some good news in these tough times.

NOW READ: ‘Fans in the stands mean the world to us,’ says Kolisi