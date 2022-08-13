Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
13 Aug 2022
5:55 am
Editorials

Even rain water is not safe to drink

Editorial staff

Chemicals were initially found in packaging, shampoo or make-up but have spread to our entire environment.

Rain tank. Picture: iStock
If you had doubts about how human kind is systematically destroying our planet – and threatening our own lives – then our report yesterday about rainwater being contaminated with toxins should be your wake-up call. A new study shows that nowhere on the planet is it safe to drink rainwater because it contains high levels of chemicals known as PFAS (per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances), referred to as “forever chemicals” because they disintegrate extremely slowly. These chemicals were initially found in packaging, shampoo or make-up but have spread to our entire environment, including water and air. ALSO READ: SA’s water crisis 20 years in...

