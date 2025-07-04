Burst Sandton pipe repaired, though water woes persists

Joburg Water confirmed significant progress in restoring water to parts of the city, following maintenance at the Zwartkopjes system

Repairs to the major burst pipe on the corner of Pretoria Avenue and Katherine Street in Sandton are complete, but the full reinstatement of water in the area remains ongoing, say Johannesburg Water and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

In a joint statement on Friday, the two city entities said they regretted the “protracted delay” in restoring services in the area and assured residents that efforts were being fast-tracked.

“Both entities are working closely to ensure the full restoration of the area,” they said.

MMC for transport and Joburg acting mayor Kenny Kunene, alongside other city officials, led a site visit to assess the damage and oversee the progress of remedial work.

Following the completion of the pipe repairs and the diversion of electrical cables by Eskom, attention has now turned to stormwater infrastructure and groundwater drainage.

“The burst water pipe has since been repaired, Eskom has finalised diversion of their cables and the entities are now tackling the damaged stormwater infrastructure and draining the ground water to enable final reinstatement,” the statement read.

Water recovery in Joburg south and inner city

Meanwhile, Joburg Water also confirmed significant progress in restoring water to parts of the south and inner city, following Rand Water’s maintenance at the Zwartkopjes system.

“Pumping at the Zwartkopjes system has improved drastically. As a result, pumping to the Yeoville system is now at full capacity since midnight,” it said.

The Yeoville system still needs time to stabilise and is expected to recover fully within 24 hours.

The Forest Hill system, which had also experienced challenges, is now being commissioned.

Water tankers remain on standby and are being deployed to affected areas until normal supply resumes.

Affected areas

The impacted areas include:

Yeoville reservoir

Forest Hill Tower

Berea Reservoir

Moffat View

Parktown 2 reservoir

Hector Norris pump station

Inner city

Oakdene

Crown Gardens

Glenvista

Glenanda

Systems under strain

As of Friday morning, Johannesburg Water reported that its Randburg and Roodepoort systems are “constrained and supplying fairly” with low water supply or pressure recorded in several reservoirs and towers.

According to the city’s update:

Linden 1 reservoir, Honeydew tower, Helderkruin reservoir, Quellerina tower, Waterval tower and Constantia tower are all experiencing low or critically low supply;

Others such as Linden 2 reservoir, Cosmo City and Robertville, are supplying adequately; and

Systems like Linden 1 tower and Helderkruin tower are on bypass or supplying fairly.

“Johannesburg Water is monitoring all affected systems, putting necessary interventions to assist recovery and alternate water is provided as and when required,” the utility said.

