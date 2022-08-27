Marizka Coetzer
Ukraine’s ambassador to SA: Diplomacy is about building bridges, not destroying them

Abravitova is the single mother of two boys, aged nine and five, and a German pointer dog, named Pretoria.

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova in her office at the Ukrainian Embassy in Pretoria, 24 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Security at the Ukraine embassy remains tight with guards resembling combat soldiers opening the gate to let visitors inside the building, which is decorated with sunflowers and paintings of sunflowers everywhere. Dressed in colourful, traditional vyshyvanka, Ukrainian ambassador Liubov Abravitova said she was not only her country’s first female ambassador in South Africa, but also Ukraine’s only female ambassador in Africa. “I have a huge collection of vyshyvankas. For important occasions, I always wear them,” she said. A vyshyvanka is a traditional, embroidered handmade dress made by a mother for her daughter when she turns 18 as a blessing and...

