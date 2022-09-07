Editorial staff
7 Sep 2022
4:30 am
Editorials

By SA ministerial standards, Liz Truss’ past gaffes seem trivial

Truss has multiple domestic crises to deal with, as the soaring cost of living causes more labour unrest than in the past decade.

Liz Truss (Photo by Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP)
By South African ministerial standards – where our ministers defended the Nkandla pool as a vital fire-fighting device – the past gaffes of incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss seem trivial. She once remarked that barking dogs at prisons would help deter drones from dropping drugs to inmates. That generated mirth, but in her role as foreign secretary, Truss was so bellicose and abrasive to allies and enemies alike that one Twitter user said having her in that position “is like Cookie Monster being in charge of de-escalating the Cuban Missile Crisis”. Truss has multiple domestic crises to deal with,...

