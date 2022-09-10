Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
10 Sep 2022
4:10 am
Premium

Leaders need to heed youth’s voice

Editorial staff

Politics, of all stripes in this country, is currently largely an old people’s game – so it’s no wonder the youth feel they have no voice.

Leaders need to heed youth voice
Picture: iStock
South Africa – in common with the rest of Africa – has a population which is skewed towards the youth … and unless we understand how that vast group thinks and feels, we are sitting on a potential social and economic time bomb. Research released this week by Ichikowitz Family Foundation, the African Youth Survey, contains some worrying, but also hopeful signs. Foundation chair Ivor Ichikowitz said: “The message for leaders, for investors, for analysts or futurists, is the same: if you are not in the room with the youth, you are not bullet-proofing the future – your own or...

Read more on these topics