‘Self-inflicted wound’ – ANC councillors vote for DA mayor in Lephalale

ANC Limpopo provincial chair Jimmy Machaka said the events leading to Pienaar's mayorship were sad and uncalled for.

Nico Pienaar, Lephalale mayor-elect. Picture: Supplied
The ANC received a stark and painful message last week – that its people are unhappy – when its councillors in the Limpopo town of Lephalale voted a Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor into office. Lephalale DA councillor Nico Pienaar will be sworn in as the town's mayor next week, courtesy of the majority-held ANC council. And it was not a coalition vote that secured Pienaar the mayoral chain: there are not enough opposition councillors to effect that. Pienaar beat ANC mayoral candidate Aaron Mokgehle by two votes, with nine going to the DA and seven to the ANC. A baffled...

